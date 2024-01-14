From packed vehicles to sumptuous meals, chit-chat

It has been six years and counting since the last Christmas I experienced in my ancestral land. For some reason, I cannot figure out why, but I set out and sing along Diddy’s Coming home. I made up my mind at 9am on December 23, 2023. Yes, I was headed for Katenga Sub-county in Mitooma District.

By noon, we were scorched by the sun amid threatening rains, I was already at the Global Coaches bus terminal. Since I fall in the category of, ‘buy land before a car’, it was one of those days where we pay the price for our school of thought. The scramble and partition for a seat was overwhelming with a number of us wishing to travel on the roof. We scrambled for an hour plus until I paid a broker Shs5,000 to book me a seat. Once I succeeded, it surely felt like entering the heavens.

Some sanity?

I downloaded a few movies from Netflix to give me company. I bought a bottle of water and a few snacks. We set off for Mbarara. The conductor’s playlist too was flashed on the screen for the rest of the travellers. We were in Mbarara a few minutes to 10pm. The once lively town and hub of activity was dead silent. Just like silent night mood. I chose to spend a night in the city. However, I checked-into a roadside hotel and suddenly the jovial night life was vivid from my hotel window. Nobody could stop revellers who sang along whatever music played.

In the morning of December 24, I had breakfast at the Rolex booth in Mbarara before hitting the road. I hailed a taxi to Ishaka. The Toyota Wishes and Ipsums of UBB series packed 14 passengers in each car. In 45 minutes, we made it to Ishaka Town. I had a lunch meeting at Cielo in Ishaka Town. The hug from my mother was so heartwarming, it felt more like ‘Welcome back, prodigal son’.

East or west, home is best

Christmas has and is always about family. The December 25 could not get any better with the melodies of the various choirs waking us up in the wee morning hours to a reminder that, yes, it is Christmas.

The family enjoys a sumptuous meal. PHOTO/DAVID MIRINGA

The beauty of waking up to a breakfast whose preparation you did not contribute to is something to pride in. Seeing everyone with a plate and spoilt for choice for a drink and a snack with stories which range from school experiences to life stories was incredible.

When my turn for the story came, I was not given chance to drift from the infamous question of ‘when are you getting married?’ How would I tell them how the in-law in question was at her in-laws somewhere experiencing her first Christmas in her forever new home? (joke may be). It is that time of the year when you are having breakfast and you doze off a little bit and you are being called to lunch and you rush out for a short call, and it is supper time.

Boxing Day

This day was more of an adventure as we headed to Enganzi Lodges in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The drive from Ishaka to Bunyaruguru was breathtaking. From the green and tea plantations to the hills that thrilled. The people along the road with beautiful smiles and dressed to kill for the festive. It all came back to one thing the smile that looked genuine.

Some of the family members aboard the car for the trip. PHOTO/DAVID MIRINGA

The lodge did not disappoint, it came with a breathtaking view of the plains, and flower gardens and pieces of African art without forgetting a standard swimming pool. The luncheon was yummy with a touch of both African and fast food.

Rush back

It was unfortunate that since I am an ’unplanned employee’, I had to rush back to office. But what better excuse to give for a holiday cut short than rush to go and support Mama D in her attempt to break a Guinness World Record. It was a merry Christmas, although I could not post a status since my landlord is my status viewer.