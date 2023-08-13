Jane Goodall to visit Uganda as Ngamba Island celebrates 25 years

World renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall is set to visit Uganda as Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary celebrates 25 years of existence.

This was revealed by the Executive Director at Jane Goodall Institute, Mr James Byamukama this week.

“We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated visit of Dr Jane Goodall, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world, to Uganda. The visit, scheduled from August 20 to 25, 2023, is set to be a momentous occasion.”

He added that Dr Goodall travels on average 300 days per year, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, other environmental crises, and her reasons for hope.

“On the 20th of August, she will be visiting Uganda to connect with national audiences, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share,” Dr Byamukama added.

He noted that Dr Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever redefined our understanding of the relationship between humans and other animals.

“Throughout her visit, Dr Goodall will engage with key stakeholders, government officials, diplomatic representatives, private sector partners, and local communities especially, sharing her profound insights and experiences in wildlife conservation and the urgent need for nature-based solutions for coexistence Partnerships for Coexistence.”

He added, “This transformative research continues today as the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Jane’s work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy including trailblazing efforts through her international organisation the Jane Goodall Institute which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through JGI’s Roots & Shoots programme.”

The theme of the public lecture at Sheraton Conference Centre will reflect Dr. Goodall’s vision for a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife focusing on ‘The emerging high levels of deforestation in major chimpanzee habitats occasioned by the extensive commercial development.’

The event will showcase presentations from Roots & Shoots schools, panel discussions, and a moderated Q&A session. Dr. Goodall’s message will resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring action and collaboration toward safeguarding our planet for future generations.

“Established in 1998, Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary has been at the forefront of chimpanzee conservation efforts, providing a safe haven for orphaned and rescued chimpanzees. Over the past 25 years, the sanctuary has played a pivotal role in the rehabilitation, care, and welfare of these incredible primates,’’ Dr Joshua Rukundo, the Executive Director Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary said.

He noted that the 25th-anniversary celebrations set to be held on 23rd August at Speke Resort Munyonyo aim to raise awareness about the importance of conserving chimpanzees and their natural habitats. The theme for this celebration is “Partnerships for co-existence, to promote the need for humans and wildlife to live in harmony in shared environments.

“Dr. Goodall’s visit to Uganda holds particular significance as she was instrumental in founding the Jane Goodall Institute and Chimpanzee Trust, both of which have been crucial in spearheading conservation efforts here in Uganda and we are glad that she’s going to be part of the celebrations.”

The population of chimpanzees used to be over 2 million in 1900 but today they are 135,000 which means in a period of 100 years ,we have significantly depleted the population of our closest relatives. “In Uganda we have 5000 chimps and the last census shows we are just above 5000. Our population is stable and viable and we give credit to our partners and the government,” said the Programmes Director of Jane Goodall Institute Dr Peter Apell.

