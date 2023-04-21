Mugaba Palace: A major tourism asset in Ankole

Atop Kamukuzi hill, Kamukuzi Division in Mbarara City sits Mugaba Palace, the official residence of the Omugabe of Ankole Kingdom.

Although the Kingdom has had 23 recognised kings from the time of Ruhinda to Gasyonga II, the Mugaba Palace was conceptualised by Kahaya II (1895- 1944).

Opened in 1954, the modern structure which occupies about 12 acres, was constructed by King Charles Godfrey Gatsyonga II. He died in 1982.

To date, the main house – which was aptly named the Gatsyonga House – is believed to be the only Palace in the country to have hosted three kings at once when the Omukama of Tooro and the Kabaka of Buganda visited Omugabe Gatsyonga in 1958.

Despite this enviable piece of history, the Palace had for years been neglected and left in ruins, with squatters from the district council establishing homes and private developments.

Then in 2018, government, through the ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) embarked on renovating it at a tune of Shs10billion.

“We are preserving the history of Banyankore so that the children will know that this was the king’s palace,” Ms Jackline Besigye Nyiracyiza, the acting commissioner, museums and monuments, at the Tourism Ministry said then.

“We are looking at how to promote cultural tourism in the whole country. This is just the beginning.”

New look

The process to reconstruct the palace started in 2014 following complaints of neglect. Then, the cabinet directed MTWA to improve it.

With restoration works complete, the palace is now open to tourists.

Last week, the Palace’s gates were flung open for hundreds of tourism enthusiasts who embarked on Explore West, the second edition of Explore Uganda - the Pearl of Africa.

The first edition was held in the eastern part of the country.

The campaign, aimed at boosting growth of domestic tourism, saw tourists traverse different areas in Western Uganda.

“The palace as a cultural heritage is a source of identity, history and knowledge. It is a source of collective pride, a major tourism asset and a source of community wealth,” Ian Manzi, one of the tourists who hails from Ankole said during the tour.

Apart from Gatsyonga House which accommodated everything including the royal regalia, other houses in the vast compound include the milk and drum houses.

The drum house was home of the sacred Bagyendanwa Royal Drum - a source of dominance, power and right to command. The milk house on the other hand is where all the royal milking was done.

In 1967, when kingdoms were abolished by former president Milton Obote, government confiscated all regalia of the kingdom, such as the crown, throne and drums which are housed at the Uganda Museum.

“With the opening of the palace gates to the public, we are looking at the conservation of cultural heritage and the attributes of the culture that we have had in Ankole,” Ms Nyiracyiza told tourists who included State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra as well as officials from Uganda Tourism Board.

According to Ms Nyiracyiza, they have contracted a consultancy firm that is doing a feasibility study on how to make some money from the site.

Currently, entrance is free.

“Government has injected lots of money in this site so we shall work with private sector and see how to recoup this money. We shall charge a minimal fee. We are working on an amphitheatre which we shall rent out for different activities from which we can get some revenue,” she said.

When the site is fully opened, there is belief that most of the items will be returned.

“It will be a museum just like it has been done in Japan where several palaces are open to the public - and probably a hotel,” Ms Nyiracyiza said.





The big picture

Some of the places visited in Western Uganda include the Biharwe Eclipse monument, Lake Mburo, Queen Elizabeth and Semliki national parks, Lake Katwe, Kilembe Mines and Nyamwamba Valley as well as Walumbe Tanda in Mityana. In Fort Portal, tourists visited the Tooro Palace on Karuzika Hill and the Amabere. Tourists were also treated to boat cruises on Kazinga Channel as well as game drives

The Explore West tour, according to Mr Mugarra, gave tourists a taste of Ankole culture and heritage.

“Culture is a big component in Uganda’s tourism industry considering its various engrossing practices, sites and history. Our Explore West tour gave us a taste of Ankole culture and heritage. I commend establishments preserving culture and opening to the public for such experiences,” he said.

He added that when we have a good number of tourists travelling within the country, the country reduces dependence on foreign tourists.

“This comes in handy, especially during times of unforeseen disruptions such as disease outbreaks such as the recent Ebola situation. These domestic tourism drives are meant to highlight tourist attractions in the country as well as marketing different destinations within Uganda,” Mugarra said.

The campaign heads north, next.





history

