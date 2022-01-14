Mutu’s six-day adventure at the historical Lamu Island

Lamu Museum is a good place to learn about the Swahili culture. Photo /NET

By  KARI MUTU

What you need to know:

Lamu Museum is a good place to learn about the Swahili culture and the nautical history of the coast. Built in 1813, Lamu fort was initially a Sultan’s fortress that later became a prison. Today, it is a national museum with a big collection of Swahili poetry.

“I recently discovered the delights of Lamu when Jambojet relaunched its flights to the coastal town after a four-year break.

