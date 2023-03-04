Ndali: Haven of rich green, bird life and beautiful views

We had been on the road for much of the day and the uphill drive could have taken us a spirit lower. Then, the gate was swung open and as we drove in, an airy breeze sweeping through tree branches, leaves and plants that hedged the fence, seemed nature’s cool hug in an abode of affectionate that the evening was young and our sense of sight was to be treated to a horizon of picturesque ranges beautified by the sinking sunlight went down with shades of gold, yellow, grey, orange in a sight that an art or nature lover should have their seat by the poolside, a cup of a hot beverage, a binocular to perspectively illuminate God’s artistry and a digital camera to capture the beautiful progressions.

Ndali Lodge is situated at an enviably beautiful spot at the rim of an extinct volcano to give any tourist an experience of nature in measures they will yearn to keep taking in.

It stands tall with two crater lakes on either sides- Nyinambuga and Rukwanzi, and rich green vegetation of and Ndali Forest within which a few folks find homeliness peaceful enough for bird life species such as turacos, hornbills, sunbirds to call and chirp at any hour and so for primates like red tailed, vervet and black and white colobus to jump with agility as the sun sips through canopies and the sun sips through to light the leave earth.

Nature walk

The 600 acres of natural forest cover is filled with medicinal plants, fruits and firewood which the village dwellers use for their livelihood. A morning nature walk through the village reveals as much as the eyes rouse the Crater Lake and the natural landscape on its banks that influence the green reflection into its waters. Therapy comes in colour too! And from the lower point, is a vantage point of seeing the lodge, as if suspended on an isle and the vegetation preserved around it.

As we arrived in the evening, the lodge manager, Gilbert Adyeri Rugaaju said we had entered a beautiful zone. We were wasted but we looked forward to staying at the lodge whose reviews make one want to have an experience there. Rugaaju held out a lamp at the hour when the moon was beginning to show its face. The clouds distinctly showcased a silhouette of a lone tree atop a hill in a sight that one could have interpreted as God’s way of manifesting his artistic power and benevolence.

Sightly

As we parked, more natural but invisible smiles welcomed us and with them, two clean cats and well groomed dogs. The walkway was lit by kerosene lamps, serving both visibility and decor along concrete tiles within a well maintained grassy compound.

There is an overhead hedge with a hanging lamp that we walked through to access the welcome area with exterior seats, plants, a swimming pool and two huts within which is a welcome and relaxing lounge, bar, reading space and a restaurant and kitchen. I chose to take the overland beauty. To the south, I could see Mount Rwenzori with vague visibility of the Stanley peak, it is highest point, through my camera lenses.

On a good day, I was told I could be in luck to see the glaciers with ice on the top.

Then on another evening, over a fireplace, we told stories to each other as the skies lit up with the moon and stars.There was an alternative. A lounge with comfortable sofa seats and on the centerpiece tables were games, among them scrabble, snakes and ladders plus chess.

There, minds were teased. It was a good opportunity to throw off our shoes, let the feet feel the warmth of the floor and relax. The nights were quiet and the peace complemented good sleep right in a place that could be defined as a jungle only interjected with the sound of insects and leaves as the wind swept through them.

At a glance

