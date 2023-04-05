Slovenian speaker of parliament lauds Uganda for preserving wildlife 

Slovenian Speaker of Parliament Ms Urska Klakocar Zupancic, has lauded Uganda’s tourism ministry and Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center (UWEC) for preserving wildlife and environment.

"I thank you for preserving wildlife and the environment in Africa because this is very important for our children and grandchildren so that they will also be able to enjoy the wildlife that you have. However, I’m very sad to see magnificent species like apes going to extinction,’’ she said.

According to her, Uganda is a rich country because it has people who are rich in hospitality and this is the best that you can have because you know wealth is not measured by how big the country is, or how much money it has, it's measured by the warmth of people’s hearts.

“I feel so welcomed here granting me the opportunity to close up with the animals at the centre. It was a dream come true,” she said.

Zupancic donated €300 (Sh1.2 million) towards the animals' welfare at UWEC and promised to make some monthly remittances towards the same. She also named the young female chimpanzee Urska because it's a name of strength, power, and resilience.

Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiques Martin Mugarra Bahinduka said the Slovenian speaker will become an ambassador, not only for UWEC, but also the entire Uganda's wildlife.