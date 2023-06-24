The greenery at Forest Resort Beach Kasenge

You could be looking for a space that meets both your adventure and relaxing needs? Behold! Close to Jinja City sits a man-made lake in Mbalala, two kilometres off the Jinja highway.

Located 28 kilometres away from Kampala City, Forest Resort Beach Kasenge is just the best destination for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the City.

The resort is surrounded by thick and natural vegetation and covers about 100 acres of land. At its centre, lies a man-made water body that spreads out to 150 metres and ranges between three to six feet deep.

Neighbouring the resort just a few metres is Stirling quarry, Ssezibwa falls, and Lugazi sugar factory.

Action

During our visit at the resort, it was all fun and flare as the scenery itself was enough to light up our adventure spirits. We had a range of games and activities to take on except that time was not befitting as the activities are better to start early in the day.

Allan Niwamanya, our guide and operations manager at the resort, was too welcoming and interactive. He never let any activity go by without a lesson or tactic grasped from it. We took a boat ride, nature walk, zip line across the lake, among others.

We also took part in indoor games such as volleyball, bird watching, football, treasure hunt, hide and seek as well as playing cards.

The space is big enough to accommodate big numbers in a team building or networking events as well as nourish one’s mind and body through vigorous exercises. The nature of activities can be both rejuvenating, tactful and adventurous such as sport fishing which is quite a challenging gaming experience.

There is also ample space for conferences, and workshops in a multi-purpose hall. The hall can also house events such as weddings, birthday parties, picnics, among others.

Scenery

The resort gives a purifying atmosphere in its rich ambience endowed with rich vegetation and a sight of a water source. During your 10 minute boat ride, you will see amazing green cover and a number of mini-islands.

According to Niwamanya, each of these islands are easy to identify given the purpose they serve.

“We have the baptism island, proposal Island, singles and dating island which are usually occupied for statement occasions,” he shares.

These islands are only accessed with a short boat ride on the other side which makes the purpose of the event worthwhile and more memorable.

Niwamanya says the tree species comprise of Mahogany, Ciders among others whose sight is enhanced by a hike down the woods with great sights on different bird species along the forest walk ways.

The forests also continue to breed more wildlife such as the wild goats, bush babies, reptiles, monkeys, northern bee eaters, African fish Eagles, and the fishery which flourishes in the lake waters.

Relaxation

For people trying to experience a feel of the night life off the shores of a lake, the singles island is a breathtaking option. A small tent is laid on this small island which accommodates at least one or two camping tents with a fire source to ignite the space.

The cottages here create a feel of a well-lit out forest zoned buildup. They are furnished to suit the sentimental appeal of occupants.

Jimmy Esche, one of the people that have been to the place says his love for the woods and nature is birthed alive each time he spends a night at the cottages.

“The smell of mahogany pierces through my nostrils and is gently carried off with a natural aeration from the lake,” he says adding that this sensation offers a great feel and inhalation of air in the space which probably projects a healthy treat right before your morning coffee to start another day.

Trip advisor

Before you take on this trip, you may need to make bookings on meals and accommodation early.

This allows for the housekeeping and chef to do the most out of your order to avoid delays settling in on arrival.

Since the resort has multiple gaming and adventurous activities, it is fun-filled to plan a trip for a group of up to 10 individuals. This creates a more engaging feel except for a loner on a meditation trip right beside the lake.

It is quite rewarding to be attentive and yet inquisitive while the tour guide takes you around the place and instructions during the zip line which makes your stay productive and worthwhile.

If you are a lover of fish, sport fish will require you to come ready with a fishing bucket as the activity allows for you to carry some fish back home or even have it prepared at the resort by a professional chef.

Quick notes

