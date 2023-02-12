Toast to love, it is Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a day when lovers celebrate their love in a special way. For change, they go out to a nice hangout or getaway to dine, wine and exchange flowers and reaffirm their commitment to one another. Here are some places to rekindle and toast to your love.

Shoot for the heart

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa are hosting the Float in Love Experience at the swimming pool deck this Valentine’s Day at Shs350,000 per couple.

Another point at the resort to celebrate the special day will be at the Marina Restaurant where a private heart to heart aquatic experience will be hosted for Shs500,000 per couple. The celebrations will start tomorrow on February 13 until February 19.

Getaway at Adrift River Club

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some quality time at a getaway at Adrift River Club in Jinja where dinner will be set up complete with wine, chocolate and roses as part of decor in your room that overlooks the River Nile. The package goes for Shs571,400 per person.

Valentine’s Day with a touch of love

At Fairway Hotel, every woman will receive a rose to kick-start their evening of celebration of love in what has been dubbed Valentine’s Day at a Touch of Love.

Couples will be given a glass of wine and Legacy Band will serenade guests with love songs throughout the night. Another highlight will be the 360 camera experience. Couples will part with Shs250,000 for a three-course dinner while accommodation will be discounted to Shs300,000 per couple for Valentine’s Day night stay.

Toast to love at Olives Restaurant

Olives Kampala Restaurant in Naguru, Kampala, is hosting couples to toast to their love with delicious food and hearty music.

Even if you are still dating, you are welcome to make it a special night as you select from their menu. Budget for between Shs70, 000 and Shs100,000.

Valentine’s Day dinner

Mestil Hotel and Residences is ready to play cupid for your Valentine’s Day celebration this year. It is inviting lovers and those eager to find love to make unforgettable memories with a spa day, breakfast and mimosas in bed, a candlelit dinner or a shared adventure, all guaranteed to make your partner fall in love again. Couples will part with Shs300, 000 for a candlelit dinner and a bottle of wine.

The Love a brunch

It is a love brunch not only for lovers but friends and family at Kayali Restaurant and Lounge on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

You will be taking a culinary trip through the Middle East and the Mediterranean. If you are coming with a partner, budget for between Shs70,000 and Shs120,000.

Make a good match

Izumi Restaurant and Lounge, an Asian fusion hangout located on Upper Kololo Terrace is a place where you can make food matches.

You can ask the waiters and waitresses about the foods that you can match for something your pallet will agree to, so surprise your lover with something Chinese, Japanese or Thai this Valentine’s Day dinner as you create memories. There is a package for Shs199,000 per couple and another for Shs299,000 per couple.

Valentine’s...Kampala Tour