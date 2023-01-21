UWEC names baby giraffe Diamond
Wildlife conservationists have asked lawmakers to enact punitive laws aimed at protecting the rare wildlife species, which are going extinct due to increasing population pressure.
While officiating at the naming ceremony of a baby giraffe at the Entebbe zoo, Wakiso District on Wednesday, the acting manager at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), Mr David Musingo, said policymakers must come up with strategic measures, which can be used to protect the wild habitat.
‘’The habitat is reducing. There are a lot of activities happening in the neighbouring protected areas. Look at the Murchison Falls National Park, many people are settling at this place, following the oil drilling. Please come up with ways to see that these species survive amid the population pressure,” Mr Musingo said.
He added that without taking such measures, the country will lose out in terms of protecting animals in the protected game reserves, which are helping the country generate revenue.
The six-month-old giraffe was named Diamond by the Diamond Trust Banks.
Diamond Trust Bank also handed more than Shs30 million to UWEC to take care of the giraffe.
Mr Musingo said the naming of the giraffe is important for the centre because it’s used as a marketing strategy.
The managing director of Diamond Trust Bank, Mr Varghese Thambi, said the bank is committed to supporting environmental conservation because of its importance to the community.
“The partnership is paving way for conserving and passing on education to the young people and forthcoming generation,” he said.