UWEC names baby giraffe Diamond

Wildlife conservationists have asked lawmakers to enact punitive laws aimed at protecting the rare wildlife species, which are going extinct due to increasing population pressure.

While officiating at the naming ceremony of a baby giraffe at the Entebbe zoo, Wakiso District on Wednesday, the acting manager at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), Mr David Musingo, said policymakers must come up with strategic measures, which can be used to protect the wild habitat.

‘’The habitat is reducing. There are a lot of activities happening in the neighbouring protected areas. Look at the Murchison Falls National Park, many people are settling at this place, following the oil drilling. Please come up with ways to see that these species survive amid the population pressure,” Mr Musingo said.

The Chief Executive Officer Diamond Trust Bank Mr Varghese Thambi (C), feeds Diamond, a 7-month-old male giraffe at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe on January 18, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI



He added that without taking such measures, the country will lose out in terms of protecting animals in the protected game reserves, which are helping the country generate revenue.

The six-month-old giraffe was named Diamond by the Diamond Trust Banks.

Diamond Trust Bank also handed more than Shs30 million to UWEC to take care of the giraffe.