Prime

Agribusiness opportunities for 2022

Farmers learn about pasture as a business during the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Mayuge. Climatic changes have made pasture a booming business  Photos / George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • However, finding the right investment opportunity is not easy. Food-and-agribusiness investing requires a deep understanding of specific crops and complex value chains that encompass seeds and other inputs, production, processing, and retailing. 

Food and agribusiness have a massive economic, social, and environmental footprint providing employment and 30 feeding requirements. Agricultural technologies that raise productivity and the addition of land for cultivation may ease the food burden.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.