All set for Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic

The 31st edition of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic, mainly sponsored by Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Naro and NSSF will start this morning at Mbarara Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MbaZARDI) in Mbarara District.

The initiative that has previously attracted farmers from all corners of the country is gaining traction as a one-stop shop where livestock and food producers, majority who are smallholder farmers, actively interact with experts in a one-of-a-kind engagement.

Segmented into trainings, question and answer sessions, one-on-one interactions between experts and farmers and demonstrations, the clinics have always exceeded farmers’ expectations.

High expectations

This edition promises nothing less. The trainings will be carried out by experts and will tackle a variety of subjects from farming techniques, to low cost pest control methods and market access.

Modelled along the human health concept, the clinics involve plant doctors, usually researchers and agronomists who offer agronomic support while diagnosing ‘sick plants’.

Farmers carry their diseased plants and explain the problems to the doctors who then prescribe the best remedy.

Information is key

The animal health department of MbaZARDI will also feature in the clinic. The unit seeks to respond to growing market demand for livestock products among smallholder farmers, especially those who have diversified into livestock farming.

Trained animal health officials will be available to answer any questions and offer timely interventions.