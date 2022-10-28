Attend all the agricultural shows 

Agricultural shows may be classified as a form of advertisement but they are also a good source of useful knowledge to the farmers that visit them.

A lot of farmers work in seclusion in their different homes and geographical areas using only the skills and means available to them. Often they get challenges related to their work and there are hardly any neighbours involved in similar enterprises to turn to for help.

Agricultural shows offer an opportunity to farmers to know about what other farmers do and how they do it.

They are the venues to meet important partners in farming such as agro-chemical companies, financial institutions, manufacturers of agricultural machines and equipment, seed companies, and representatives of agricultural research organizations among other stakeholders.

When a cultural institution such as Buganda Kingdom comes up with an agricultural show such as the CBS POWESA Agribusiness fair 2022 that was concluded early this week in Masaka City and announces that it is going to be an annual event, there should not be any doubt that shows have an important role to play in promoting agriculture.

The Ministry of Agriculture organises an agricultural show in Jinja every year in July. The shows are intended to promote farming and they are definitely useful to all farmers.

At such shows farmers get to know about the newest products on the market which could be in the form of disease resistant seeds, high yielding seed varieties, pesticides, herbicides, fertilisers, feeds, irrigation equipment, tractors, tools, and soil testing kits among other items.

Usually there are booklets and leaflets supplied by organisations and companies to provide detailed explanations of how their products support farming and how to purchase them. For example, last week in Masaka Uganda Coffee Development Authority, (UCDA), gave out free leaflets to all those that visited their stall about Robusta Coffee tree stumping. Banks, Saccos, and insurance companies had stalls where they met farmers and provided information about how they assist them to get credit.

Successful farmers display some of their best products and thus farmers learn from fellow farmers about good field practices and principles of livestock and crop production. Shows are often the source of information about overcoming various farming challenges. Somebody, somewhere, could be doing something better than you. Shows offer opportunities to learn how other people do their things and to learn from them.