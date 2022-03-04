Mugerwa covers silage with a polythene bag. He says that if properly sealed, fermentation of silage is effective in drums.  PHOTO/GEARGE KATONGOLE

|

Farming

Bagging silage a better option for smallholder farmers

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Most farmers keep silage in piles, trenches or heaps which are costly to smallholder farmers. Y
  • et with climate change, it is a matter of time that all farmers embrace silage as an alternative source of feed during the tough dry periods. James Mugerwa, a mixed urban farmer in Mukono has simplified the storage of silage and shares his ideas.

James Mugerwa, a mixed farmer in Mukono explains that protecting animal feed quality is an important aspect of grain feed stocks. Mugerwa says that to minimise spoilage, smallholder farmers can bag their silage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.