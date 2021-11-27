Prime

Bosco Otto’s struggle to build a farm in retirement

Otto explains how he intercrops coffee with pumpkins and banana

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Qutting his job is perhaps the best thing that happened to the 65-year-old Bosco Otto. The engineer by training runs a flourishing agribusiness venture. He says he quit a high paying job when he realised it was not his passion.

For the 10 years, Bosco Otto worked as an engineer at Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) a Kampala-based independent public policy research and advocacy Think Tank. To many people, his job in the engineering sector looked enviable. “I was based in Kampala, and my job majorly entailed field work.” However, Otto was not content at his job. To begin with, he felt that monthly salary was insufficient. “Although working as an engineer gave me the comfort of a regular monthly salary, the pay I took home did not match my needs. It was too small,” says Otto, who is 65 years old.

