Coffee production challenges today

Mr Michael Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Licensed coffee buyers should get to be known and seen in the villages where coffee is produced and whoever sells coffee should be in a position to prove it came from his or her garden.

In most coffee producing areas this harvest season, the commonest crime is coffee theft. The thieves who normally act during the night invade gardens and harvest the crop or they steal the coffee from the farmers’ yards and quickly ride away on motorcycles. The farmers usually seek police help which involves the use of sniffer dogs to trace the thieves. In some cases the stolen coffee is not recovered since the dogs only manage to lead the police to the house of the suspect and by the time this happens the suspect has already sold it to fellow thieves who take it to locations several kilometers away where the dogs may fail to lead the police since the roads are used by several people carrying all sorts of items, which often defeats the dogs’ sense of smell.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.