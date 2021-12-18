Dealing with spear grass weeds

Serious problem. Spear grass is a sign of infertile soils. PHOTO/INTERNET

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • New techniques include application of herbicides or using cover crops and application of manure. 

Please give me some advice on how to deal with spear grass weed in the banana plantation. It is only occupying a small portion of the plantation. 
Ismail Kyazze.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.