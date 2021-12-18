Dealing with spear grass weeds

Please give me some advice on how to deal with spear grass weed in the banana plantation. It is only occupying a small portion of the plantation.

Ismail Kyazze.

Dear Ismail,

The growth of spear grass in an area is one indicator that the soil is not fertile.

Spear grass infestation in the fields emerged but mostly in soils with low levels of nitrogen and potassium.

This is consistent with the farmer’s perception that spear grass infestation and its subsequent proliferation are favoured by declining soil fertility.

There is a strong association of spear grass population density with high levels of soil exchangeable magnesium and calcium, suggesting that these cations bear influence on the emergence of the plant in fields.

Research shows that spear grass prefers habitation of low fertility soils and that it is simply more competitive on low fertility soils than other plant species including crops.

To eliminate the spear grass, most rural farmers traditionally use techniques they have inherited from their parents such as hand pulling, hoe weeding and burning.

New techniques include application of herbicides or using cover crops and application of manure. Alternatively you dig deep using forked hoe and uproot it thoroughly well.

Allow young plants to dry completely in the sun, to kill the entire plant, before putting them into your compost pile.

Glyphosate is less harmful than some other weed killers because it breaks down rapidly in the soil. It can kill spear grass through direct contact with the leaves, which can kill the entire plant including the rhizomes, if applied correctly. It is less effective during dry seasons.