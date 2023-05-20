Dehydrated jackfruit: From tree to plate

Jackfruit is one of the most undervalued crops in Uganda. Most of the harvested jackfruit is for home consumption, while some is sold in local markets, and others feed it to animals.

Mostly, jackfruit flakes are mainly consumed fresh with the inedible fruit portions wasted or fed to animals.

Value addition

But do you know that with value addition, jackfruit can be used as an ingredient to make delicious sausages, burgers, and samosas among others?

Fiber Foods is already making progress by exporting dehydrated Uganda jackfruit to the Netherlands at a premium with a longer shelf life of up to two years.

The company offers food companies in the Netherlands dehydrated jackfruit as a perfect ingredient for a plant-based meal as they aim at reducing meat consumption and the related carbon footprint.

Products

Using jackfruit as an ingredient in plant-based or hybrid food products accelerates the transition towards less meat and a more sustainable food system.

Currently, the world of food is transitioning towards less meat and more plant-based alternatives. Jackfruit has a solid meaty bite and absorbs flavours and spices perfectly.

Last week, Fiber Foods launched its first dehydrated jackfruit value chain from Uganda for export to the European market.

According to Ineke Aquarius, Fiber Foods co-founder, young dehydrated Jackfruit is an ideal alternative to meat making it a favourite of food companies and chefs looking to offer clients tasty and sustainable meal options.

Process

Fiber Foods’ young jackfruit is peeled, cut, and dehydrated immediately after harvesting allowing it to maintain its natural neutral taste while reducing the transport footprint to Europe by almost 90 percent.

“Our dehydrated jackfruit is a game-changer in the food industry. It offers chefs and food companies the opportunity to create delicious, sustainable plant-based alternatives to meat, and we are thrilled to be the first company in Africa bringing this innovative product to the European market,” Aquarius said during the launch.

Kenneth Naturinda, a source lead at Fiber Foods, says the company works with different jackfruit suppliers to ensure that they collect the right quality and quantity of jackfruit.

“We have to make sure that they are well trained about the specific requirements that we are interested in. The jackfruit has to be young, raw, between 1.8kgs and 3kgs,” he says.

Naturinda says they are currently looking for 16 tonnes every two days depending on the orders they have.

Quality control

The team moves to quality controls that happen such as removing rotten jackfruit, removing jackfruit that is injured, or that has issues.

Later, it is taken to the main processing centre where it is prepared for dehydration.

Most of the jackfruit according to Naturinda, comes from the eastern part of Uganda in Kayunga, Jinja, Kamuli, Mayuge, Bugiri, Paliisa, and Soroti and farmers are paid Shs1500 per kilogramme.

With this innovation, Aquarius says small-scale farmers can earn extra income, and currently, about 12,000 farmers are benefiting from this initiative.