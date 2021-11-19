Farm Clinic brings dairy farming to the classroom

Dr Robert Mwesigwa, a nutritionist at NaLIRRI explains the role of breeds in obtaining desired levels of butterfat content. Other factors include proper nutrition and animal welfare. Photos / George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • During a training session, Dr Mwesigwa a dairy expert at  NaLIRRI explained that mastitis reduces milk yields while increasing the cost of production yet making milk less valuable for consumption and food manufacturing

In a tough dairy market, with growing volatility and uncertainty, the 25th edition of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at NaLIRRI in Namulonge was designed to help farmers to make the business more resilient and profitable.

