Farm Clinic: A chance to learn tried and tested practices from experts on NTV

The clinics, initiated by Monitor Publications Limited, Naro, have brought to the fore the thirst for correct information among smallholder farmers so that they can earn money as they feed the nation.

When the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic started, the organisers were looking at the best way to close the information gap among farmers.

According to Dr Sadick Kassim, the Deputy Director General Directorate of Technology Promotion at the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) Kituuza in Mukono District, information is a prerequisite for development.

“Without the exchange of information, it would be really hard to spread agricultural innovations,” Dr Kassim said during the first of the five Farm Clinics held at Kituuza in June.

Dr Kassim stressed then that as researchers, they are mandated to offer relevant, reliable and timely information to farmers through appropriate mediums to increase the uptake of their technologies.

“This is why the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is important to us as Naro researchers,” he said.

Today, the second virtual Farm Clinic will be held at Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Abi ZARDI) with focus on four key enterprises including; Cassava, apiary, aquaculture, Irish potatoes and mangoes.

Cassava

According to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI), cassava is the most important staple crop in northern Uganda and plays a big role in the livelihood of a big population in this region. The region is the second largest producer of cassava in Uganda accounting for 34 per cent of the national production.

Naro experts will discuss cassava applied research for food security and income generation focusing on effective production as an effective response to cassava-related diseases.

Local cassava plants have always been devastated by Cassava Mosaic and Cassava Brown Streak diseases causing massive crop losses to farmers and affecting food security of many households.

Improved varieties available at ABi ZARDI are resistant to Cassava Mosaic Disease (CMB) and tolerant to Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD).

Emphasis will also be put on cassava value chain development mainly processing and industrial use of cassava starch.

Apiary

The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic will also offer highlights on how to commercialise apiary production in northern Uganda. Beekeeping is a vital aspect in rural development including the provision of pollination ecosystem services, providing additional incomes, food and medicines.

There is increased European demand for honey and exploiting this potential is key to agricultural technologies. Among others, apiary agronomists will train farmers that among others, bees like quiet places where they are not disturbed or stressed.

“The apiary should be placed in an area where they are away from towns or where a high number of people gather. The apiary should be far from schools, busy roads, or residential estates. A good distance to place your bees from these places such as homesteads is 300 metres,” says Brian Nsubuga an agronomist.

Aquaculture

Other enterprises that will be discussed include; aquaculture, Irish potato production and mangoes.

The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is sponsored by the Bank of Uganda, the Embassy of China, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and Stanbic Bank. All sessions are broadcast live on NTV between 4-6pm.

Why Farm Clinics

The farmers are mostly unaware of changing crop varieties as agricultural research firms release new products that are resistant to pests and diseases regularly. It is this demand for information that has necessitated the rotation of the farm clinics across the country as an increasing number of farmers express the desire to attend.

Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic

Today at Abi ZARDI in Arua

Enterprises: Cassava, apiary, aquaculture, Irish potatoes and mangoes.

Scheduled Farm Clinics

Oct. 16: F. Portal (Aquaculture, apiculture, Irish Potatoes, tea and beans).

Nov, 13: Namulonge (Diary)

Dec. 4: Mayuge (Cassava, maize, pastures, coffee and rice)