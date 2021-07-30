Farm Clinic provides unique look at coffee, cocoa business

Experts encourage farmers to use resistant varieties as a vital step. They recommend adaptive farming techniques including planting trees to shade the coffee plants underneath.

Researchers at the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) Kituuza in Mukono District call coffee the green gold. Coffee is Uganda’s number one earning export crop and only second to gold in export earnings.

Despite widespread attention to coffee growing, what is overlooked is mastering the craft of marketing.

During last Saturday’s virtual Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic held at the coffee institute, Dr Sadick Kassim, the Deputy Director General Directorate of Technology Promotion at NaCORI, noted that the scientists have steadily improved on coffee quality by availing technologies that enable communities to produce sustainably with high yielding and disease-resistant varieties. NaCORI has engineered 10 Robusta Coffee Wilt-Resistant (CWDr) varieties up to date.

“Coffee is the golden bean. We need to make it more competitive than gold,” Dr Kassim said.

Climate-smart farming

With emphasis on climate-smart farming, farmers were given tips on making coffee growing a thriving crop amidst the global warming crisis.

As temperatures rise, coffee will become increasingly difficult to grow. This is the reason scientists are developing varieties that can match the warmer conditions.

“We are offering farmers the solutions through provision of more drought or disease resistant varieties,” Dr Kassim adds.

He stresses that fungal diseases love warmer conditions while the stem borer is a very serious pest.

Resistant varieties

He adds that the increase in diseases threatens the small-scale farmer’s capacity to produce.

Experts encourage farmers to use resistant varieties as a vital step. They recommend adaptive farming techniques including planting trees to shade the coffee plants underneath.

NaCORI director Dr Geoffrey Arinaitwe highlighted the need to invest in more research on new coffee varieties and high value products.

“Coffee farmers face a myriad of challenges and the vulnerability of coffee calls for more investment into sustainable solutions,” Dr Arinaitwe said.

Dr Pascal Musooli explained that a well-managed coffee plant can give a farmer about Shs10,000 annually on top of firewood and beverages for family use. For generations the coffee industry has been plagued by a boom and bust cycle because of periodic overproduction and low prices.

To ensure that farmers do not always suffer losses, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has complimented the efforts with marketing strategies aimed at increased consumption of the hot caffeinated beverage.

Farmers were made aware of new markets especially China which buys Uganda’s coffee at zero tariffs.

Grow more cocoa

Saturday’s Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic did not stop at coffee. Kituuza is the centre of research on cocoa, another high-value crop for Ugandan farmers.

Enthusiastic farmers who tuned to the live broadcasts on NTV learned about the proper handling of cocoa from seed to the market.

Key management practices including shade tree planting and management of diseases were stressed to keep farmers thriving.

To ensure profitability, farmers are encouraged to form cooperatives in order to be able to add value before selling their crop.

NaCORI experts have worked on technologies that highlight the potential of making beauty products while showing the potential of turning the usually ignored cocoa juice extracts into liquor.

“Such efforts can make cocoa farming more sustainable. The aim should be to provide farmers with an additional income after the sale of cocoa beans. Some,” Joseph Mulindwa, a food scientist, explains.

The Embassy of China, who are key partners of the Farm Clinic, offered two farmer groups irrigation equipment.

The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is sponsored by the Bank of Uganda, the Embassy of China, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and Stanbic Bank. All sessions are broadcast live on NTV between 4-6pm.

