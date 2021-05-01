Fight against fake agro-chemicals intensifies

Bukoola Chemical Industries will be working in close partnership with the Anti-Counterfeit Network (ACN) to create awareness about illegal vs genuine pesticides across the country through various communication efforts

Bukoola Chemical Industries Ltd, the largest agro-chemical distributing companies in Uganda in partnership with the Anti-Counterfeit Network has unveiled a campaign dubbed “Protect life…Twefeeko”.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about fake agro-chemical inputs on the market to manage and guarantee quality of stock, food security and health of the people of Uganda. The pesticide world market is worth approximately $45b compared to the African market that is reported to range between $1.5b to $2b, largely affecting farmers, exporters and the general public’s health.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at MKS Plaza, Dr Peter Kyabaggu, director of Bukoola Chemical Industries, said: “Most national associations in Africa report about 15 -20 per cent of their markets as being affected by illegal pesticides on the market while others suggest 40 – 80 per cent. Egypt, Uganda and Tanzania have been reported to be the hot spots for a thriving illegal pesticide market.”

Vigilant

Dr Kyabaggu urged industry stakeholders to be more vigilant in purchasing, inspection and litigation of criminals attached to counterfeit pesticides.

“As farmers, there is need for more vigilance when purchasing the pesticides. Pay close attention to the quality markers and make sure you buy from trusted suppliers and report criminals to the authorities as soon as possible. Dealers also need to desist from the vice, ensure to source from official distributors, report criminals as well and check all received consignments for tamper proof.

Government also needs to strengthen its surveillance, inspection and enforcement of the law against these criminals to fight the vice,” says Dr Kyabaggu.

Bukoola Chemical Industries will be working in close partnership with the Anti-Counterfeit Network (ACN) to create awareness about illegal pesticides across the country through various communication efforts.

Speaking at the same event, the ACN director for legal affairs, Fred Muwema called upon players in the public and private sector to support the fight against counterfeits.

“No one can survive without eating food. By this I don’t mean any food. It is very important that we have safe food on the market. Unfortunately, counterfeit agro-inputs such as herbicides and pesticides are poisoning our food and making it unsafe. It is the duty of every consumer to join this fight to ensure our collective health and survival,” says Muwema.

Danger of counterfeits

Counterfeit pesticides are also illegal. They are produced and packaged to look like legal products, but their contents may not match their labels. Counterfeit products may have less active ingredient than the legal version or they may contain cheaper, possibly more toxic, active ingredients. Because of this they can be dangerous to people.