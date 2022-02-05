James Mulwana's passion for mixed farming was a game changer. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

|

Farming

How Mulwana followed his farming passion

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • James Charles Mulwana is a first-generation farmer running a 10-acre farm in Mukono District near the former Namyoya Forest Reserve.
  • He has been a sustainable organic farming trainer.
  • He is on a journey to empower farmers in his area using the vast knowledge he has acquired over the years.

James Mulwana is a progressive farmer, who had been stuck in the employment cycle until he broke the yoke in 2020 to establish a farm on land he had bought more than 10 years ago.

