Why you need drip irrigation

 Farmers are encouraged to install a drip irrigation system on their farm.  PHOTO/FILE

By  GEORGE MAINA

What you need to know:

  • When you embark on installing your own drip irrigation system, make sure you spend time planning so as to make sure your drip system meets your requirements and can grow as your garden or field expands and your plants grow.

With irrigation bringing more arable land under cultivation, saving the amount of water in the process is a target for every farmer who wants to spend less and earn more.

