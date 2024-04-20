How one man’s dream is championing youth into agriculture

Daphine Ampaire, a 23-year-old agripreneur, is passionate about using agriculture to empower young people in western Uganda.

Ampaire is the founder of two social enterprises: Daphbees, based in Katete Mbarara, and Daph Farms, an urban initiative focused on rabbitry, beekeeping, backyard gardening, and poultry farming.

Ampaire’s mission is twofold: to promote women’s participation in modern agriculture and to make farming an attractive career path for young people. She challenges traditional views of agriculture and demonstrates its profitability.

Ampaire’s journey began with a life-changing workshop organised by the Young Farmers Champions Network (YOFCHAN) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The workshop exposed her to the potential of agriculture for creating wealth and prosperity. Inspired by the stories of successful young farmers, Ampaire decided to carve her niche in agribusiness.

“After reflecting on the insights shared by the experts and fellow aspiring farmers during the training, I was determined to carve my niche in the agribusiness sector by choosing beekeeping,” Ampaire says.

She was motivated by the potential of beekeeping for sustainable livelihoods and environmental conservation. Daphbees provides training, mentorship, incubation, and market access to young farmers, particularly women.

Ampaire even supports them by loaning beehives, which cost around Shs100,000 each, in exchange for purchasing their honey.

Through the network’s mentorship programme, she gained valuable skills in branding, marketing, and business registration.

Ampaire is one of over 3,200 young farmers under YOFCHAN. This national network works to inspire young people to pursue agriculture as a way to reduce poverty and ensure food security in Uganda.

A personal story

Tumwebaze Khamutima, a man driven by a passion for empowering young Ugandans, wears two hats. He’s the founder and executive director of the Young Farmers Champions Network (YOFCHAN), a national organisation amplifying the voices of young people in agriculture. Additionally, he serves as the CEO of Kigezi Coffee, demonstrating his commitment to the agricultural sector.

Khamutima’s journey began in 2014. Despite growing up in a farming family, his initial career aspirations leaned towards white-collar jobs.

However, working with his mother on a coffee nursery earned him Shs5m during his Senior Six vacation which challenged his perception.

“Seeing that kind of money I earned so quickly through farming was a real eye-opener. Even though I came from a farming family, I hadn’t really considered agriculture as a serious career path” he says.

This realisation ignited a fire within him, leading him to establish the Kebisoni Young Farmers Association with just 15 members. The association focused on inspiring young people to embrace coffee nursery bed creation as a viable business venture.

The initial success of the Kebisoni association was fueled by strong demand for coffee seedlings from various organisations and politicians.

Attending a workshop for young farmers exposed Khamutima to a national network of like-minded individuals.

Recognising the collective power of this group, he envisioned a platform that could not only advocate for the challenges faced by young people in agriculture but also empower them to actively participate in the sector as business owners. This vision materialised in 2016 with the birth of YOFCHAN. Today, YOFCHAN serves as a crucial link between young farmers and policymakers, addressing issues hindering their success.

Transformative

YOFCHAN’s innovative “champion model” forms the cornerstone of their strategy. This model leverages a network of 13 sub-regional coordinators who connect with successful young farmers – designated as “Youth Champions” – within their respective communities.

These champions, recognised for their expertise in specific agricultural fields, serve as role models and mentors for their peers. Through workshops, demonstrations, and on-farm training sessions, they share their knowledge and experiences, providing an inspiring view of contemporary agriculture.

YOFCHAN actively promote the adoption of modern farming techniques, encouraging young people to leverage their tech-savviness. They also advocate for the integration of data analysis, monitoring tools, and smart farming practices to optimise yields and ensure sustainable agricultural growth.

YOFCHAN acknowledges the challenges faced by aspiring young farmers, including limited access to land, resources, and knowledge. To address these hurdles, they have played a pivotal role in the “Youth Inspiring Youth in Agriculture” (YIYA) program since 2020.

YIYA fosters a robust support network by connecting young people, enabling them to learn from shared experiences and build a strong sense of community. The program features workshops, training sessions, and field demonstrations, equipping participants with vital skills in modern farming techniques, financial literacy, and business management – the essential building blocks of successful agribusinesses.

Youth Agricultural Park

YOFCHAN is tackling critical challenges faced by young Ugandan farmers through the Youth Agricultural Park in Nwoya, northern Uganda. This initiative addresses a major hurdle – access to land – by providing each youth with a dedicated acre for cultivation.

Beyond land allocation, the park offers a launchpad for success. Shared resources like irrigation systems and processing facilities minimise operational costs, allowing young farmers to focus on honing their agricultural skills.