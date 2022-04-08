How to achieve 100 percent onion germination

Farmers who follow guidelines in nursery bed establishment may save up on losses between 30 percent and 40 percent which normally result from poor seed germination.

Failing to meet more than 95 percent, for instance in onion farming on an acre, leads to extra costs in buying more seeds to fill remaining space besides non-uniform growth of the crop.

A crop farming consultant and agronomist Timothy Munywoki says a loss of 30 percent to 40 per cent to failed germination translates to a deficit of 300g to 400g seeds from one kilogramme that is required for an acre.

Loss of 400g seeds means there will be no seedlings for 0.4 of an acre.

“Simple routine nursery bed practices can give up to 100 per cent germination rate. A farmer will also transplant uniform seedlings at one time, which will give them better harvests at a single harvest season,” Munywoki said.

Nursery bed preparation

Prepare a raised bed of 10m by 1m in three rows. The width is limited to one metre to allow for easy passing when carrying out routine practices.

“Well decomposed manure is mixed thoroughly with soil at a rate of 50kg per row or five kilogrammes for one square metre,” the agronomist said. Make shallow furrows 15cm apart across the bed before spraying them with a fungicide such as goldazim or carbendazim at a rate of 20ml per 20litres per row. The pesticide eliminates fungal spores that may attack the seeds before germination.

Seed sowing

Sow the seeds with light soil before adding grass or plastic mulch. “Covering the seeds with a lot of soil reduces germination because food reserves will be depleted before the seedling emerges,” the consultant said.

Untreated grass also may possess insects that may attack the seeds, before germination or become breeding grounds for the seedling pests. He recommends that insecticides such as Lambdex be sprayed at a rate of 15ml per 20 litres of water in every row.

If the place is dry, irrigating the nursery bed three times in a day ensures sufficient moisture for the first 10 days. Germination takes place in seven to 10 days and the mulch must be removed.

“Sprinklers and other high powered means of irrigation must be avoided because they erode the seeds before germination as well as uprooting the weak seedlings as they try to anchor to the soil,” Munywoki said.

Transplanting

Transplanting to the seed bed is done after six weeks when the seedling’s stem is pencil-thick and at about 15cm in height. The seedlings should have three to five well-formed leaves at the time of transplanting. Leaves are necessary for food synthesis since the food reserves in the seeds have been exhausted.

For strong seedlings, 50g of Polyfeed Starter, 10ml Supafilm as well as 10ml Lambdex mixed in 20litres of water, should be applied at an interval of three days. Amimax 40g and Supafilm, 10ml in 20 litres mix is applied once per week.