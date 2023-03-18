How to plant lemon this rainy season

The lemon tree is a small evergreen tree in the family Rutaceae. Lemon fruits have many health benefits and are a great source of vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and potassium that improve the condition of our hair, skin, and nails.

A step-by-step guide

Lemon trees can reach three to six metres in height and can live for many years. By using the right organic soil and fertiliser with natural pest and disease control methods keep the lemon trees healthy as well as chemical-free. The lemon fruit has a variety of uses and is cultivated throughout the country.

However, the commercial production of lemons takes place in Bugiri, Busia, Nakasongola, Gulu, Adjumani, Moyo, Arua and Lira districts. Most Ugandans cultivate it for their domestic use. The lemons are available in the markets throughout the year and grow in almost any soil. The largest producer of lemons in the world is India.

Lemon varieties

Some of the common varieties grown in Uganda include Eureka seedless, Lisbon, Sweet Lemon/Lime, Genoa, Rough Lemon, Limoneira, Genoa, Fino, Verna, Meyer, and Villafranca.

Suitable climate

Lemon trees can be grown under a wide range of climatic conditions. However, too hot or too cold weather is counterproductive to lemon fruit size and flowering.

Lemon trees can be grown in heavy rainfall humid regions. High humidity favours the spread of many diseases in lemon trees. The Lemon tree has the reputation of tolerating infertile, very poor soil.

Soil preparation

Lemon trees can be grown in all types of soils. Light soils having good drainage are suitable for Lemon tree farming. Also, they can grow in slightly alkaline and acidic soils. Light loam well-drained soils are best for its cultivation.

Lemon tree planted in medium black, loamy, or alluvial soils having perfect drainage. Lemon trees can grow in all sorts of soils, but well-drained sandy loam and clay-loam soils rich in humus with fairly good Potash content are best for its cultivation. The soil must be well aerated.

The pH level for lemon trees between 5.5 and 6.5 is good; however, they can tolerate with reduced productivity pH level range of 4–9.

Spacing

Spacing between lemon plants should be kept between 4.5×4.5. Pits of size about 60×60×60cm should be dug for planting seedlings. The best season for lemon planting is first rainy season of the year. Pits of size 60×60×60cm should be dug for planting seedlings.

Propagating

Step 1. The first step in propagating lemon seeds is to choose a good tasting, juicy lemon.

Step 2. You want to use fresh seeds and plant them immediately; letting them dry out will decrease the chance that they will germinate.

Step 3. Plant several seeds about ½ inch deep to increase the chance for lemon seed propagation. Keep the soil moist, but not soggy. Keep your growing lemon tree seeds in an area that is around 21°C; the top of the fridge is ideal.

Process of planting

Step 1

Plant lemon trees at the onset of the first rainy season, using the optimum site and soil conditions to reduce the chances for disease and pest problems.

Lemons. PHOTO/FILE

Fungal disease can be avoided by growing the trees in a sunny area with well-drained soil, and by setting the tree so that the top of the root ball is above the soil line. Avoid planting on the lawn, because the amount of nitrogen required by grass can encourage disease in trees.

Step 2

Apply about three to four inch layer of mulch to conserve water and suppress weeds. Keep the mulch about six inches away from the lemon tree’s trunk to prevent rodent burrowing.

Step 3

Shape a basin around the lemon tree by creating a circular rim of soil and mulch, extending one foot beyond the ground underneath the tree’s outer branches, known as the drip line. Then, this step prevents water from running downhill rather than being absorbed by the soil.

Step 4

Water the lemon tree immediately after planting, and during the first year at least once a week during periods of low rainfall. Lack of water causes stress to a lemon tree, which in turn leads to undeveloped fruit and the prevalence of pests such as mites and thrips.

Step 5

Apply organic sprays to control more serious pest infestations in lemon trees. Soap-based sprays, neem oil, or homemade oil sprays are all organic controls for lemon pests. Check labels carefully to determine the insects they treat and the best time to use them.

Irrigation

Irrigation is important for tree growth and it is considered one of the most critical cultural operations. About the method of irrigation suggested that young trees up to eight years may be profitably irrigated by basin system. Other irrigation methods applied in lemon trees are furrow and sprinkler methods.

The application of irrigation at the right time and the right quantity is more important than the irrigation method.

Once established, lemon trees need less frequent watering, but never wait until leaves wilt to water. Water stress can cause developing fruit to drop; prolonged drought causes leaf drop and kills the lemon tree.

Fertilisation

Fertilization in organic lemon growing is based primarily on the compost. Only if necessary based on soil and leaf analysis –additional organic commercial fertilisers are brought in. Suitable strategies have to be planned based on the soil condition.

Pest and disease management

Insects

Aphids, mealybugs, thrips, whiteflies, cutworms, and scale insects are some of the insects that damage lemon plants. These insects cause varying degrees of damage but normally will leave the leaves wilted, curled, discoloured, and distorted. The damaged plant leaves may fall from the citrus tree prematurely. Leaf rollers eat plant leaves and mature fruit and roll plant leaves up, securing them with a silky thread. By using oil spray effectively to control the insects, the pest should be entirely covered with the oil.

Diseases

Neem oil control insects such as aphids and whiteflies that carry viruses that infect plants. Also, they protect the citrus plant from various fungal diseases, such as powdery mildew, rusts, black spot, and scab. Neem oil works by preventing the fungal spores from adhering to the Lemon plant and prevents it from attaching itself to the citrus plant. These oil sprays have low toxicity to humans, birds, and bees but cause skin irritation. Many pest problems in lemon trees can be controlled effectively with biological control methods.

Pruning

Most lemon trees need little pruning beyond removing dead or broken branches.

Limit the Lemon tree’s size by thinning out fast-growing shoots that outgrow other branches. Thin branches rather than shortening them. Wear thick gloves if the tree has thorns.

Cut off all branches 2 inches or larger in diameter, then feed and water heavily for the next year.

Harvesting

When it comes to lemon harvesting, the fruit size is more important than the colour. If you pick lemons before they reach an adequate size, even if they are yellow or greenish-yellow colour, they won’t be as juicy and they are likely to be extremely sour. Lemons are ready to pick as soon as they are the yellow or yellow green colour in appearance.

About lemons

• Lemon (Scientific name: citrus limon) is a species of small evergreen tree in the flowering plant family Rutaceae.

• These fruits have been grown in Uganda since 1929 at the time when different citrus plants were introduced to the country.

• The tree is believed to be native to subtropical and tropical regions of the Asian continent the lemons are grown for their acidic fruits.

• Locally known as “nimawa”, and the fruit is used to make juices, and its cut wedges used to garnish different dishes in the kitchen.

Soils

