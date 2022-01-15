Prime

Integrating legumes in rice fields to cope with climate change

Farmers in a rice field creating water ways in the rice garden for the planting of legumes. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • In Uganda, intensive cropping has reduced the fertility of the soil. This situation can be improved by on-farm cultivation of legumes for livestock as an integral component of the cropping system.
  • Experts explain that integration of legumes with rice-based cropping systems is an appropriate technology for improving productivity.

As effects of climate change, witnessed through drying water sources and unreliable rainfall continues to be manifested in Uganda, adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices will now be a prerequisite  for continued production. One of the practices for rice farmers is the Rice Legume Integration. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.