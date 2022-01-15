Is water wallowing a must for pigs? 

Dickson.

I believe it is but clearly most businesses and individuals raising pigs do not cater for this need. But it is a core need. Given the choice a pig will choose to wallow. Put a pig in a space where there is an area where it can wallow (water and mud) and an area where there is no opportunity to wallow and the pig will spend its time in the area where it can wallow.

Put a water nipple or trough above /on soil ground and the pig will splash water deliberately on the ground to create a cool area to wallow in. A pig has a deep rooted irresistible drive to seek out water and mud to wallow in.

Aside from enjoyment and comfort, a wallow serves the function of enabling a pig to cool down. If you are in a hot climate it is vital that the pig is able to do this. If you have no wallow then it is important to the pigs well being that you regularly spray water over the pig to allow it to cool down.

If you don’t want to create a proper wallow in your pig pen, an option is to throw soil on top of a small area of the deep bed system and apply water to it. This at least creates a cool lying down area for the pig. Just add water and top up soil in the area of the pen regularly. Better still create an area below one of your water nipples so that the ground can benefit from spilled water so the pigs can add water during the day in addition to the water you add.

But it is important that there are water nipples/ sources away from the wallow as well so all pigs have unimpeded access to drinking water.

Answered by James Mugerwa, retired extension worker in Mukono.