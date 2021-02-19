Lessons for farmers from Covid-19

By Editor More by this Author

Uganda is one of the countries with the most fertile soils in Africa. However, the country is also among the many reportedly with masses going hungry due to lack of food during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns.

As per figures released by the World Bank in 2016, agricultural land (percentage of land area) in Uganda was reported at 71.89 per cent.

According to the figures above, Uganda is supposed to be a food basket for others yet Covid-19 has left us exposed.

It is possible to avoid hunger in the future, if we adopt measures such as the 2014 Malabo declaration calling on all African Union countries to allocate at least 10 per cent of public expenditure to agriculture.

With public expenditure towards agriculture at 10 per cent, it is estimated that our farmers will be able to embrace technology.

Farmers need to invest in irrigation, pesticides, machinery (tractors, combined harvesters) fertilisers, and transport, storage facilities such as silos.

The authorities especially the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries should invest in extension workers to train and equip farmers with latest knowledge on new technologies and challenge such as climate change.

At our Seeds of Gold Farm Clinics that we hold every year in all regions, effects of climate change has been one of the frequently asked questions by farmers.

To mitigate lack of sufficient market for their produce, government may consider setting up public silos in all the regions.

Charles Tabbu

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com