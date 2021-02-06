Maximise profits with mixed farming this year

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

As we put the campaigns and general elections behind us, everybody, including farmers, is bound to continue with their normal duties.

The past year will most probably be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic shockwave that it caused in the agricultural sector.

Right now the pandemic looks like a danger that we have to carefully learn to live with since it is not about to disappear.

Best enterprises

For farmers, as we set off in the New Year, it is worthwhile to think of the best enterprises in which to invest time and money in order to come up with the highest satisfaction.

This discussion is, however, made on the understanding that besides Covid-19 there are many variables beyond the control and influence of farmers as 2021 unfolds. For example nobody is certain whether there will be sufficient rainfall for growing the crops we will want to grow in the different parts of the country.

Nobody is sure if there won’t be a pest outbreak that will take a lot of money to overcome and thus reduce farmers’ profits. There might be--- God forbid --- political instability that might cause displacement of farming communities and difficulties in transportation of crops to markets. Like in all other business enterprises farming is shrouded in risks.

By the time the farmer plants the crop the prices may be quite high and attractive. However by the time the farmer harvests the crop the prices may have fallen drastically.

Get the best

As farmers, we have limited resources and our success depends on the choices and decisions that we make to make the best of the available small resources. If you own a small parcel of land you have to think of how best to use it to satisfy your needs such as food security or increasing your income. It is often the decision you make that makes the difference between earning a big fortune and making a big loss.

You might not have your own land this year and you may probably have to lease it or you could probably possess just a small piece of land but it is still possible to carry out gainful farming.

The basic thing is that you have to be determined and focused on what you want to do, how to do it, how much to produce, when to sell it, and where to sell it.

Mixed farming

Mr Aden Kamugisha, a prominent farmer in Mukungwe Sub-county, Masaka City, thinks a farmer does not need a lot of land to do commercial farming. He initially purchased about three and half acres on which he has since established a successful poultry business of some 30,000 layers and later dug two fish ponds in a nearby swamp each measuring one acre.

He has recently embarked on a beekeeping project (apiary) of 640 beehives from which he hopes to earn hundreds of millions of shillings annually. “It is not true that commercial farming is only carried out on square miles of land,” he says.

“The beekeeping project that I am establishing is accommodated on land measuring 50 by 50 metres. This is a venture that does not require a lot of inputs especially in terms of feeds. Harvesting takes place about three times every year,” he says.

The beehives are placed on top of one another in a structure made out of poles some five or so metres high. He, however, says that since bees can sometimes be dangerous to neighbours particularly children the beehives should be located in isolated areas.

Fish farming is another enterprise to consider especially for poultry farmers such as Kamugisha. “The fish thrive very well just feeding on chicken droppings,” he says. “And, when you think of it, who buys feeds for all the fish in the lakes and rivers?” This is a venture where harvesting may be once or twice a year depending on the type of fish farmed but the market for fish in Uganda is so big.

On his small piece of land, Kamugisha has established other enterprises such as production of cloned Robusta coffee seedlings, cloned South Africa eucalyptus seedlings, grafted mangos, oranges and avocado, among others.

Plant trees

There is a lot of housing construction going on these days and a big demand for trees which makes it worthwhile to consider investing in tree seedlings production. Lots of people with large chunks of land are investing in tree farming and very likely they will have to buy seedlings. Many other people are turning to coffee production and they will require coffee seedlings, the making of which is bound to be lucrative business.

Tomatoes

Another farming venture that could make quick money is tomatoes production. This is an enterprise that one can get into even by leasing some land, especially for people who don’t yet have their own land.

A farmer displays a rich harvest of tomatoes. PHOTO/FILE.

It takes just about four months between planting and selling tomatoes. Besides the ready market for tomatoes in our urban centres, there is a big demand for them in Kenya and South Sudan. According to Dr Jerome Tamale of Mbiriizi Town in Lwengo District who combines medical practice and tomato farming, a crate of tomatoes currently goes for between Shs250,000 and Shs300,000. With good agronomical practices some 50 crates of tomatoes can be harvested from one acre. Giving you about Shs15m.

Advice

For as long as our population is growing there is bound to be a big demand for food most of the time and with good planning it is not likely for any farmer engaged in food production to make losses. The farmer of course has to make some considerations.

There are such issues as labour, and inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides which would require money. It is therefore important that the farmer has some understanding on how to recover the inputs and labour expenses and still make a profit.

Often when prices are good for a crop such as maize a lot of farmers turn to growing the crop and when the production conditions are favourable a lot of maize is harvested, which results in lower prices and heavy losses for the farmers.Kamugisha who now sells a tray of eggs at Shs8,500, says; “When maize production is high and the prices are low, we make good profits as poultry farmers because one of the major components of the feeds for our birds is maize brand. These days due to Covid-19 imposed cross-border transport restrictions there is less maize going out of Uganda and so it is a little cheaper than before.”

Contract farming

In many parts of Uganda there are seed companies and organisations that buy crops under contract farming conditions. In much of northern Uganda there are companies ready to buy crops such as soybean, maize and sunflower from farmers on agreed terms. Contract farming provides a ready market for the commodities produced and it is worthwhile for farmers to consider getting in touch with such companies and organisations. In southern Uganda there are seed companies such as Community Enterprises Development Organisation (CEDO) that work with farmers to grow good quality beans.

Fruits

According to Saturday Monitor of January, 23, 2021 a big juice factory has been opened in Soroti City with processing capacity of six metric tonnes of oranges per hour and 2 metric tonnes of mangoes per hour.

The big challenge now is for farmers in the region to produce the needed oranges and mangoes. Korea and Uganda have jointly formed projects to provide training in orange production. This is an opportunity that the farmers in the Soroti region ought to embrace especially as the market for the juice is promising to be big not only in Uganda but also in all the countries of Eastern Africa.

It is also worthwhile for people with large chunks of land to consider investing in perennial crops such as coffee. This is the most important traded agricultural commodity in the world and whether sometimes the prices are low there will be other times when they will be high. It is the crop that is harvested every year and on which a farmer can rely for regular income.

