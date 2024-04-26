Steering the skies: Airline’s talent management perspective

The Airline industry today is being shaped by various aspects, talent acquisition and retention have become pivotal factors for success.

With the industry experiencing rapid growth and technological advancements, the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever.

This article explores the current trends and challenges in Airline talent management and offers insights into how organisations can navigate this dynamic landscape.

1. Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology, such as AI, automation, and data analytics, have revolutionised the aviation sector. As a result, there is a growing need for talent with expertise in these areas.

Aviation companies are increasingly seeking professionals who can harness these technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and customer experience. We are talking of technologies like Laminar, ADT Wings, Microsoft dynamics, Oracle fusion, Amadeus and many more.

The rapid pace of technological change in the aviation industry has created a skills gap, with many professionals lacking the necessary expertise to keep pace with evolving technologies. To bridge this gap, companies are investing in training and development programs to upskill their workforce.

2. Pilot and engineer shortage: Qualifying a Pilot or Engineer is one of the most expensive trainings that an airline must incur without any shortcuts yet one of the most pressing challenges facing the aviation industry today is the shortage of qualified pilots and Engineers.

This shortage is particularly acute in emerging markets where demand for air travel is growing rapidly. To address this issue, airlines are implementing innovative training programmes and partnering with flight schools to attract and retain new talent. Without these partnerships, training costs will not be sustainable in the long-haul.

3. Diversity and Inclusion: Airlines are placing a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion in their workforce. This is being spearheaded by the fact that all Airlines are looking for the required talent and hence are not able to segregate.

By fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Airlines can benefit from a wider range of perspectives and ideas, leading to improved innovation, decision-making and shared experiences.

4. Remote work as a new norm: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work in the aviation industry. Many Airlines have embraced remote work as a long-term strategy, opening new opportunities for talent acquisition beyond traditional geographic boundaries.

This remote work has also been promoted by the increasing technological advancement as highlighted above. As a point to note, remote workers are less costly than the office present workers.

5.Outsourcing functions: Airlines have always found it imperative to outsource critical functions to concentrate on those whose skill is readily available. Such functions could be self handling, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Catering services, Call centres, cargo handling, security services and many more.

6. Sustainability: Sustainability in aviation is a growing concern as the industry seeks to reduce its environmental impact. Initiatives like Fuel efficiency, Alternative fuels, Carbon offsetting, Air traffic management are changing the way airlines do business.

Decarbonising Airline’s operations is a critical aspect that every employee should be aware of and be a part of. There is a growing demand for talent with expertise in sustainable aviation practices and technologies.

Finally, the Airline industry is facing a phase of rapid change and transformation, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer expectations, and global challenges such as the pilot’s shortage and sustainability.

To thrive in this evolving landscape, Airlines must prioritize talent management and invest in building a multi-skilled and diverse workforce capable of meeting the demands of the future. Companies should be ready to meet the escalating training and development costs.