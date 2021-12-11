Prime

Secrets of getting higher yields taught at Farm Clinic

Former Namutumba District Woman MP Florence Mutyabule (in yellow dress), now a presidential advisor, and other farmers attends the cassava class. Photos/George Katongole 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The Farm Clinic has been teaching farmers in conjunction with Naro since 2013. The sessions are held at selected Naro institutes.

The final round of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic concluded at Ikulwe Satellite Research Station in Mayuge District last Saturday, with farmers gaining loads of information on modern farming practices.
Daily Monitor and sister television station NTV under the Nation Media Group flag, have been partnering with the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) to deliver farming lessons since 2013. 

