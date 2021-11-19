Prime

Things to note about milking cows

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • During the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at NaLIRRI in Namulonge, Dr Moses Mwesigwa and Dr Hussein Kato discussed how farmers can achieve both financial and lifestyle objectives on their dairy farms. 

Everything dairy farmers can achieve on their farm has to be built on their own efforts. This does not only give the farmers a sharp focus on their farm’s profitability but also ensures they do not lose sight of attaining the lifestyle they set out to achieve. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.