Tips for planting maize this season

By Editor More by this Author

We grow maize as a group of 10 farmers from Pakanyi Sub-county in Masindi. The season has started and we are starting to plant next week. What are the dos and don’ts of maize production? Members of Kisindi farm

Dear farmers (Answered by Christopher Mulindwa – Vet PNR Farms Africa)

Maize is a staple food for most families in East Africa and close to 70 per cent of the population entirely depends on the crop as their main source of food.

As the first season steadily approaches its prudent for smallholder farmers aiming to plant the crop to follow the best practices that will ensure high returns.

Depending on the maize seed variety, the crop can grow in almost all areas but does best on soils that are well drained and soil that has good levels of organic matter and nutrients.

A farmer interested in good yields in the crop should start off by digging or ploughing the land enough times to kill the weeds and soften the soil. It is recommended to clear land, and then do the first and second ploughing.

Land preparation

Land preparation should begin at the end of the last rains so that crop residues will be broken down during the dry season. Early preparations ensure that you will have the best yields through timely planting.

There are two rainy seasons: the first season rains are from early April to June, and second rains from mid-August to December. However these rainy seasons may differ due to climate change and therefore farmers are advised to plant at the onset of rains, and dry planting can be done, when rains are expected.

Advertisement

Planting

The depth of planting the maize depends on how moist the soil is. If the soil is moist, plant two to three centimetres below the ground and if the soil is dry, dig 5-10 cm deep to plant the seed so that it does not dry up and the seed should be planted deep so that it only germinates when there is enough rain. The depth of planting should be uniform to allow uniform plant germination and growth.

Maize should be planted in lines or rows so that the land is better used i.e. there will be more plants per area and therefore a better harvest than if the seed is broadcast i.e. not planted in lines or rows. Planting in lines or rows makes it easier to weed, spray and harvest the maize. When planting maize alone (sole cropping) use the recommended spacing. When this spacing is used the amount of seed required is 25 kilogrammes per hectare.



Fertiliser

At planting, farmers are advised that DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) must be applied to the soil at the time of planting. A farmer will need about 50kg per acre. While dry planting, it is recommended that the fertiliser and the seed are not in direct contact.

A farmer doing manual dry planting should apply fertiliser first in the hole then cover it half way with soil and then apply the seeds but those using machines will benefit from the automatic way it separates the fertiliser and seeds. Apply starter fertiliser DAP at a rate of one teaspoon or one bottle top of Fanta or Coca cola per hole.

Weed control

Weed control is vital in maize farming because they compete with the crop for water, nutrients, space and Sunlight. Weeds may be controlled by hand weeding or using herbicides. If a hand hoe is used, maize farmers are advised to weed at least twice with the first weeding being done at around three weeks after planting and the second weeding at eight weeks after planting.

Alternative way of controlling weeds is through use of selective herbicides such as lasso-atrazine, primagram, alazine among others. Herbicide application is divided into pre-emergency and post-emergency application.

Post- emergency weed spraying is done when the weeds have sprouted and it is advisable for a farmer to get the best selective weed killer in order to avoid harming the maize. While spraying the weed killer, farmers are advised to wear protective clothing to avoid health implications from the herbicide.

Top dressing is recommended for maize using Urea in order to bolster yields. This is best done when the maize is at knee hight which about 3-4 weeks after planting. It is applied around the plant and one should repeat application at later stage when the maize is about 8-10 weeks for best results.

Urea may burn the plant if it touches the plant and therefore it should be applied at least 5-6 cm around the plant and not placed too far as it will not benefit the plant.

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Test your soils this rainy season

I would like to have the soil pH tested to help determine what crop would do well. Where can I have this done and at what cost? Rose M

Dear Rose (Answered by Christopher Mulindwa – Vet PNR Farms Africa)

The cost of soil tests vary depending on the size of the land (as soil samples are randomly collected from the field). Soil can often be a mixture of these types. For example, loamy soil can be clayey or sandy. If you find that your soil has too much clay or too much sand, you can improve it by adding compost or manure. Below are some of the major soil types suitable for growing crops.

Clay

This is ‘tight’, ‘sticky’ soil which does not absorb water easily. Roots struggle to grow in it, and it’s unsuitable for fruit trees. You can use it, though, to grow vegetables without big roots, such as cabbage, lettuce, spinach and beetroot.

Sandy

This is loose, gritty soil. Water passes quickly through it and roots grow easily, but the soil dries quickly. If you grow vegetables in it, they will need nutrients and regular watering.

Loam

This is the best type of soil. It contains sand, silt (very tiny grains of stone) and humus (decomposed plant material). Roots grow easily in it, and it holds water and nutrients – so crops grow well. Kindly visit the nearest Naro station.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

