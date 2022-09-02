Tips for planting pineapples this rainy season

Pineapple is the common name for the low-growing fruit, it is also the name of this plant’s large, edible, numerous fruits. Pineapples are one of the significant commercial fruit grown in Uganda.

There are two main types of pineapple and these include: Cayenne and Spanish pineapple. The common commercial pineapple variety is the smooth Cayenne, which produces fruits with relatively high sugar content.

Soil management

Abbey Kafeero a pineapple farmer from Kangulumira in Kayunga District says if the soil is not so good, a farmer may apply artificial fertilisers. It might be thought that in most places, the soil only serves as a basis for artificial fertilisation, but this is not the case, as not all soils will respond.

“Sandy soils and clay soils are not suitable for pineapple growing and many plants have been planted on shell land but have been uniformly unsuccessful, and care must therefore be exercised in selecting a suitable soil,” he says.

He adds that pineapple plants need soil with good internal drainage. Because they grow and fruit best in mildly acidic soils, pineapples can be problematic in moderately alkaline soils.

The time from planting to harvest depends on the cultivar, cultural practices, and temperature.

“It is perfect for farmers especially those in Luwero and Kayunga districts to plant now that the second rainy season of 2022 is underway,” says Kafeero.

Light and moisture

Kafeero says pineapple plants are tropical, so they prefer bright light for at least five hours a day to produce fruit.

“Pineapples need plenty of moisture for successful growth, but there are only a few places in Uganda where a lack of moisture can be considered a serious handicap. However, higher elevations are too dry for this plant to grow optimally,” he says.

He adds that certainly, most gardens benefit greatly from excess moisture at times, but the effects are usually not very noticeable. The average annual rainfall of about 100 inches is typical for pineapple growing.

“Pineapples do not grow on a tree but from a plant with leaves, pineapple results from multiple fruit flowers that combine into a single fruit. Pineapple is propagated mainly by the offset of the parent plant,” he says.

He adds that these offsets are of several types. A few axillary buds near the base of the parent plant give off vigorous shoots, known as suckers. Two or more are formed when they break off and form new plants. The suckers that emerge from the buds below the soil are called rattoons.

“These buds usually remain attached to the parent and grow into new plants without transplanting. Good suckers usually bear fruit the first year after planting,” says Kafeero.

Spacing and pruning

According to Kafeero, pineapple plants should be planted at the onset of the rainy season like the one we are experiencing.

“In general, wider plant spacing allows for larger plants and fruit production than closer plant spacing,” he says.

He adds that in, plant growth, flowering time, and fruit size and quality will be reduced if plants are grown in the shade. Removal of suckers and slips during fruit and plant growth will accelerate and increase fruit size. However, allowing a few suckers and slips to germinate after harvesting the first fruit will provide new planting material.

Pineapple cultivation practices

Kafeero says some farmers use intercropping system were seeds are suppressed and restored with soil fertility, intercropping with leguminous crops such as beans, cowpea and groundnuts are most suitable in the first year of planting.