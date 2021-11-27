Want to milk more money? Manage butterfat content

A herd of Zebu cow breed preserved at the Uganda National Animal Genetic Resources Centre (NAGRC) Stock Farm in Lusenke, Kayunga. Zebu produce milk of 4.3 per cent butterfat content.  PHOTO/Edgar Batte

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Dr Moses Mwesigwa, a veterinary expert at the institute said during the recent Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic that the variation in butterfat content often puzzles dairy farmers.

“Many farmers end up frustrated when buyers complain about their milk thinking they added water after milking which may not be the case,” Dr Mwesigwa says.

