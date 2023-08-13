What are genetically modified crops? 

There is a widespread concern about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) with some people considering them bad for the environment and unfit for human consumption while others think GMOs are the way to go especially in the ongoing climate change circumstances.

The explanations that are to be found in today’s column are actually quotations from the Uganda Biosciences Information Centre ((UBIC) National Crop Resources Research Institute, Namulonge and Science Foundation for Livelihoods and Development.

GMO is any crop developed by experts using new approaches to crop improvement.

Such crops are aimed at helping farmers overcome problems that affect crops such as disease, pests, weeds, and drought. Scientists use their advanced knowledge to do this by improving indigenous crops to perform better.

In Uganda GMOs are produced by scientists at universities such as Makerere University and National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) institutes such as Kawanda, Namulonge, Kachwekano, Kasese, and Serere.

The crops under GMO research are: rice, cassava, Irish potato, sweet potato, cotton, maize, and banana. Production of the crops is undermined by deadly pests and harsh climatic conditions such as long droughts.

GMOs are appropriate for countries that are still developing such as Uganda in the same way they are appropriate for developed countries.

In Uganda GMOs will help farmers overcome problems of diseases in cassava and banana and will also help resist some pests in maize and cotton.

Some GMOs make management of weeds much easier whereby a farmer can spray a herbicide and the crops survive the herbicide.

These good qualities will be very beneficial to farmers as they will have higher yields and cleaner harvests at reduced losses.

Currently several countries around the world are growing and consuming GMO crops and they include: Sudan, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Argentina, Burkina Faso, Canada, India, China, Paraguay, Pakistan, Philippines, Myanmar, Mexico, Spain, Columbia, Honduras, Portugal, Costa Rica, Romania and Slovakia. Many African countries are working towards GMO adaptation including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, and Ethiopia among others.

Growing or eating GMOs does not have any risk. Before the Government gives out GMOs for growing by farmers, several experts and leaders in government scrutinize every aspect of the GMO including its safety.