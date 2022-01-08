What should I consider before starting dairy farming business?

What to consider before starting dairy farming business:

Godfrey Muhumuza.

This is probably the most common dairy farming question. Staring a dairy farming business is not that easy and it involves lots of tasks. And you can do all these activities if you are really passionate about dairy farming. However, here we are trying to describe more about the steps for starting a successful dairy farming business.

First of all, try to learn more about dairy farming business and total management system from any existing farmers or any of your nearest government or private organisation.

After gaining practical knowledge, try to select a very good location for starting your farm. Try to select an area far from residential area or town. Doing so will help you to save some money for purchasing land.

Build a good house for your animals with all required facilities.

Purchase or build all the required equipment for running a dairy farming business.

Determine which animal you are going to raise for producing milk. You can choose cows, sheep or goats.

Choose a good breed after determining the animal you are going to raise. Try to purchase the animals from reliable sources.

Bring the animal home and feed them with quality feeds. Always try to provide them with adequate clean and fresh water.

Keep good contact with a vet in your area.

Try to determine the demand of milk in your area and set your marketing strategies.

Keep record of everything including total costs and income from the business.