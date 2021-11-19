Prime

Why some pigs fight and kill each other

Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

What you need to know:

  • They define how to keep their pens hygienic by choosing the defaecation and urination areas while keeping their feeding and sleeping areas clean and dry. However, when conditions change and irritate these animals, they can be very vicious; so vicious that they fight each other to death. 

Pigs normally appear to be very docile animals. Clean, well-nourished pigs also look graceful and intelligent. For sure pigs are very intelligent animals. They are able to craft, understand and follow a routine.

