Why you should be concerned about soil salinisation

 Traditional soil fertility management practices have limitations in reducing salinisation. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Accumulation of salts is commong in irrigated soils because of total dissolved solids.
  • Salt-affected soils may inhibit seed germination, retard plant growth, and cause irrigation difficulties.
  • Saline soils cannot be reclaimed by fertilisers. They are instead reclaimed by leaching salts from the root zone.

Soil salinisation (in Luganda commonly known as lunnyo soils) is an increasing issue for crops grown under irrigation, which could become a more widespread practice in some regions of the world due to reduced or irregular precipitation patterns from climate change.  

