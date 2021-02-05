“Track every coin that you make”

Chris Akugizibwe is a credit analyst with Dfcu. His experience in the banking sector spans 12 years. Joan Salmon had a chat with him on life, career and success.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

What did you want to become when you were young?

I wanted to be a doctor but then I switched to being a lawyer. I admired the way they dressed. Lawyers are always smart.

Who was our childhood hero?

Superman. Looking at the powers he had and the magical things he did got me glued on the television screen then. When I grew older, my father took up the position.

What inspired you into the banking career?

When I was a child, I used to admire my mother (RIP) who used to work in the Central Bank. Her office was premised in a beautiful building and the people there were always smart but most of all, they were counting money.In my final year, at the university, I had passion for finance and believed I would be able to put into practice what I studied in a financial institution.

What has been the highlight of your career?

I was chosen by the bank management to represent my country in the process of unit testing for the bank’s core banking system that would later be rolled out in the network.

It was a good experience and the fact that the migration had a few challenges, it is an achievement that I look back at with a smile.

What is your typical day like?

I always have a draft plan for the next day, a day before. On a typical day, I wake up at 5:30am, say a prayer, take a bath, and have breakfast as I watch BBC. Then I head to work.

For anyone to thrive in the banking industry what key things should they pay attention to?

In my experience, besides the qualifications in your names, paying attention to detail on a daily basis, developing healthy relationships, being open minded, and willingness to learn every day are key skills.

Who is that one person you want to meet before you die?

Morgan Freeman, an American film icon.

What does success mean to you?

If you achieve what you want and you are happy, then I think that is success. Success to me is achieving personal goals.

What book would you recommend to a friend?

I’m raising my children alone by TD Jakes. It is a guide in which he shares key pointers on how to succeed at parenting and raising responsible children in the event that couples separate.

Are you into formal or casual attire?

In office, I am a suit and tie person but outside office, I love my casual wear.

What cologne do you wear?

Sauvage Dior

Movies or sports? Which one is favorite, why?

I prefer movies. Movies have a storyline and usually have lessons for viewers to learn. They also allow us to appreciate our differences. My favourite movie is The Pursuit of Happiness by Will Smith.

What advice would you give someone looking for a job?

Know your career goals, perform exceptionally well in your current job, network, get help with writing your resume and customise it to suit the job you are applying for. Learn as many skills as you can.

When you are not in banking business, what else do you do?

I do farming and currently, I am working on establishing modern poultry business. I want to rear kroilers on a commercial scale.

What do you find attractive in women?

I look out for positivity, honesty, confidence, intelligence and a good sense of humour.

What has fatherhood taught you?

That parenthood is a full-time job and patience is a much needed virtue.

You have been in the industry for years. What lessons has it taught you?

I have learnt to always look on the bright side during hard times. Integrity is the foundation of success. Personal financial discipline is paramount. I have learnt to value time and seek for knowledge and skills rather than just money.

Are there moments you regret your profession?

Not a regret per se, but sometimes, routine becomes monotonous. The good thing is that there is job rotation, which helps to deal with routines.

Valentine’s day is in a week’s time. How do you plan to surprise your spouse this year?

Being a surprise, I will not divulge.

