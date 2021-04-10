Are phones becoming a threat in homes? 

I discovered not too long ago the power of experiential learning and the value of ownership and responsibility

By Min Atek More by this Author

“Walk around the house and come present your case.” I said to my son when he came and asked me for the umpteenth time if I would reconsider my decision and return his confiscated phone. His sister was not too far behind, so I gave her the same instructions.

For more than a month now, I took away the electronic gadgets because of gross misuse and irresponsibility. If there is anything that has become such a distraction and a cause of loss of focus and concentration in our day and age, it is the onset of the smartphone.

Whereas it is a beautiful and powerful innovation, it is also a significantly detrimental tool. How much time should children spend on their phone? Each child then stood in front of their mother and made a presentation complete with introductions, justifications and conclusions as to why they needed their phones back. They were required to be articulate and clear.

Their presentations were quite compelling as each child was tasked to give a brief biography of themselves and to say something regarding their purpose and goal in life. Why do I labour to do this?

I discovered not too long ago the power of experiential learning and the value of ownership and responsibility. When each child took time to reflect and plan their presentation, I wanted them to understand that life is not straightforward. Thinking, planning and projection are key for success. Whereas there are many of us aiming to make our mark in the world, there are principles and practices that make the journey a lot more meaningful and perhaps easier.

I confiscated my children’s phones because they had exhibited irresponsibility. Simple tasks were being ignored and they were spending a lot of time on phones.

One month without a phone has not killed anyone. I made sure they understand the implications of their actions and promises to do better. My teenagers know they must take responsibility for their actions. It is very unlikely I will exonerate them from the consequences of their decisions.

The real world does not believe in excuses. One has to be counted by their worth or the lack of it. May we learn to take charge of our gadgets without being controlled by them. May we understand and exercise wisdom and not let what is for our good become the very tool that hampers our relationships, our dreams and most especially, our God-given purpose. And may we guide and teach our children so.