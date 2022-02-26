Be intentional about a child’s spirituality

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Who keeps your child when you are away at work? What protects them when they are in school and in spaces you have no idea, control or whereabouts? Who does your child speak to when she is confused about life or when they are discouraged? Who guides your son in life’s day-to-day choices? How about the tough choices such as whether to follow their peers into addictive behaviour or not to indulge at all?

Seated on a mat, just before we had supper, grandmother led us into singing a hymn and then we said our prayers. I do not remember what she prayed for, but my grandmother ensured we all prayed together every night before we had our evening meal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.