Christmas is here: May we be wise parents

On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, I walked into the crowded mall. Right in the centre of the mall, was a gigantic Christmas tree. Very well lit and decorated in gold and red, you would not miss it for anything. A photo booth was right there and many lined up to take pictures.

Funny how not too many years ago, the only places that flooded with people taking pictures were photo studios and you had to wait for some days before you received your edited photographs. Today, no one really needs to own a camera or go to a studio. These days the phones come with the latest versions of lenses, which can take amazing photos and videos.

As I drove back home, I passed yet another shopping mall. It was also decorated with lights from the top to the bottom. The sight was quite magnificent.

The season is back. Christmas and the festive holiday is no longer a thing of the future. Even the grasshoppers which had hit the news on social media platforms appearing like they were not going to make an appearance this year are now in full adherence.

I was watching a clip of men harvesting the much craved delicacy and I was awed. They have fallen in torrents which spells good news to all that love and enjoy them. In the same breath, the children started returning home. As is now the norm, some schools sent the children back home earlier than the official dates perhaps in a bid to manage their running expenses.

As the children return home, the neighborhood which was quiet is now a wash with playing children. They are climbing everywhere be it trees, buildings, water tanks - anything and everything. I carry mixed feelings about the children being home. A part of me likes the life they bring back home. They are lively as they are engaging.

At the same time, I missed the quietness and orderliness of things when the children are away at school. From the neighbourhood paths to the compounds and finally into the house, there’s an apparent disruption that is evident when children are on holiday.

Again, you are going to hear folk complaining that they do not have money, yet they are going to be exceptionally busy spending it at shopping malls, expensive eateries, festivals and shows.