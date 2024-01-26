Designer review: Joan Jade

The Ugandan fashion landscape has become one of the most rapidly evolving industries in the region. What was once a niche with a handful of players, now has become a dynamic field, welcoming new talents each year. Emerging designers such as Jo Kisaka, KTN Fashions, Joe Grace, and Tunzi Fashion have made strides, complementing the established powerhouses in the industry.

Today, we spotlight Joan Nantege, the creative force behind the brand Joan Jade. Renowned for her bespoke pieces and bridalwear, she stands out as one of the most promising talents on the fashion scene. We delve into her world, the essence of the Joan Jade brand, her design philosophy, and her remarkable journey in solidifying her presence among the fashion elite in Uganda.

What sets the Joan Jade brand apart?

Joan Jade meticulously crafts each piece to mirror the unique personality and style of every client through close collaboration. From fabric selection and neckline shapes to intricate embroidery and delicate beading, every detail is tailored to perfection. We embrace a fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary trends, allowing clients to exude both classic and modern vibes on their special occasions. Our approach combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques, blending hand-sewn embellishments with cutting-edge technology to create dresses that are as masterful as they are comfortable. Collaborating with Joan Jade promises not just a beautifully crafted gown but a journey filled with personal attention and expert guidance. I aim to make every woman feel like the most radiant version of herself in my creations.

What ignited your passion for fashion?

My love for fashion dates back to my childhood. I would hand-stitch collections for my dolls using off-cuts collected from local seamstresses in my neighborhood. As I grew older, my passion for sewing intensified, propelling me towards a career in fashion. While many childhood dreams fade, mine endured, and I proudly declared my ambition to be a designer as I grew up.

How would you describe Joan Jade Woman?

The ‘JOAN JADE Woman’ is a stylish, luxurious individual who expresses her unique sense of style through custom-made outfits.

Future direction for your brand