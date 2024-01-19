Fashion highlights from Emmys

The New Year has commenced with a fashion bang, and if the preceding award shows are anything to go by, we are in for a year filled with remarkable style moments. The recent Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles showcased television’s brightest stars and nominees graced the red carpet in their finest haute couture choices.

The Emmy Awards, or Emmys, are awards for artistic and technical merit for the American and international television industry.

A number of annual Emmy Award ceremonies are held throughout the calendar year, each with their own set of rules and award categories. In no particular order, here are some standout looks from the evening that deserve a spot on your inspiration Pinterest board.

Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton

She made a bold statement in a black strapless leather gown from Louis Vuitton.

The billowy skirt added character and elegance to the ensemble, creating a clean and sophisticated look. This choice effortlessly blends simplicity with style, offering a perfect inspiration for your next dressed-up occasion.

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

The “Barbie” star, Issa Rae, exuded glamour in a modest yet stunning feather-detailed gown by Pamella Roland. Every detail in this ensemble speaks of elegance and sophistication.

The addition of feather details in her slicked-back hair maintained a consistent flair, making it a noteworthy choice for those who prefer a touch of grace with a hint of drama.

Taraji P. Henson in Versace

In celebration of her latest film project, The Colour Purple, Taraji P. Henson dazzled in a purple pleated gown with strategic cutouts by Versace.

The meticulous details, sleek design, and eye-catching color make this ensemble particularly captivating. It’s a look that exudes delicacy and elegance, making it a standout choice for any formal occasion.

Ariana DeBose in Brunello Cucinelli

Ariana DeBose embraced playfulness and style in her unconventional choice.

Opting for a lengthy skirt paired with a bralette and blazer, she showcased a fashion-forward approach that deviates from the traditional red-carpet gown. This daring ensemble proves that red carpet fashion can be both chic and playful, offering a refreshing take on event attire.

Niecy Nash in Greta Constantine

Niecy Nash brought drama to the red carpet with her strapless mermaid-style gown by Greta Constantine.