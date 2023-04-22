Disowning a girl for getting pregnant is a cowardly act

The World Health Organisation defines adolescence as the period between the ages of 10-19 years. For boys, it means a boy below 19 years who impregnates a girl of the same age group or older. Teenage pregnancy occurs in female adolescent or young adult under the age of 20.

Teenage pregnancies in Uganda has been on the rise over the last two decades and Covid-19 made the situation even worse. According to a 2021 UNICEF report, a 366 percent increase in pregnancies among girls aged 10-14 years was registered. A The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) 2021 report, confirms that the most affected districts were Wakiso (10,439), Kampala (8,460), Kasese (7,319), Kamuli (6,535), Oyam (6,449), and 6,205 Mayuge.

The current teenage pregnancy rate in Uganda stands at 25 percent; the highest in East Africa. It is more common in rural areas (27 percent) than in urban areas (19 percent).

According to government of Uganda’s National Strategy To End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy 2022/2023- 2026/2027, “one out of five women in Uganda engage in sexual activity before age 15. Sixty four percent have sex before age 18, while 34 percent of women aged 25-49 are married before the age of 18. Another 7.3 percent engage in sex before the age of 15 according to UDHS 2016; UNICEF 2020. On a global scale, Uganda is ranked 16th among 25 countries with the highest rates of child marr

According to the Annual Crime Report 2022, there were 14,436 cases of defilement reported in 2021 compared to 14,230 cases reported in 2020. In 2022 it was still unacceptably high at 8,960 cases.

Lack of health information

Information helps in addressing three things; increased risk perception, decision to say no before it is too late and decision on safe options. Teenagers like to explore and, in the process, if their parents or guardians do not guide them, they will most likely make mistakes. Charles Owekmeno, the Team leader at Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Uganda, says, “Parents should ensure their children have the right information at all times to make safe, healthy, and religiously/culturally acceptable decisions on their sexuality.

Poor enforcement of laws

While we have good laws that protect teenagers, few are implemented. Rapists and molesters often bribe their way out of arrests and prosecution, making the vice continue unabated. Some even negotiate with the girl’s families and settle matters behind the curtains.

Poverty

Girls from poor families are more likely to be exposed to teenage pregnancies than those from rich families. Girls are more likely to be married off early in exchange for groceries from suitors because families attach little or no value to education. Also, these girls are likely to be compromised, manipulated and sexually exploited by older persons because they have little or nothing to negotiate about in intimate relationships to preserve themselves. Stories abound of bodaboda men who take advantage of the young girls they ride to school and engage them in early sex.

Teenage pregnancy is the biggest contributor to child school dropout and child marriages. As result, Uganda has one of the lowest levels of education transition with less than 10 percent of the children who enroll in primary schools being able to complete tertiary education.

At the national level, we lose money in health care for these pregnant teenagers. UNICEF and UNFPA (2022) estimate that more than Shs645 billion (US$182 million) is spent by the government on health care for teenage mothers and the education of their children.

Educate children about sex

Find time with your child to talk about the subject. It does not have to be in an ideal setting time over a long or formal conversation. It can be short and unplanned but intentional. You might feel a little awkward, too, but you must not be discouraged from doing what you know you are supposed to do. If you are uncomfortable broaching the subject, solicit the support of a trained counselor or trusted friend or family member to talk with them.

Learn about adolescent health

It is not enough to leave this subject to school authorities, church leaders or counsellors to teach your children about their health. Parents need to invest time and be intentionally involved in learning and talking to their children about their adolescent health.

Provide psychosocial support

Disowning teenagers who have messed up and made wrong choices and throwing them out of home is the cowardly way out. Fred, whose daughter got pregnant at 15 years, agrees, “When I found out that she was three months pregnant, I was disappointed. But I faced reality and made the choice to care for her. She is still my child. After she gave birth, we looked after the baby while my daughter continued with school. She is now at university and a very responsible person.’’