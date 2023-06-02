Glamorous ways to up your prints game

Whether you are wearing florals, stripes or Aztecs, nothing brings so much flair, fun and style as prints. Fashion influencer, Juliette Foxx, is not only the queen of prints but also offers great alternatives on how to pull these off. From mixed to matching prints, a Foxx print look is going to be on your Pinterest. Here is some inspiration on how to up your prints game, from the pink-haired style queen.

Mix them up

Figuring out two prints to put together could prove to be quite challenging. The trick is to pick out one print more elaborate than the other. For instance, choose one print to be the predominant detail in your look and then add the other print in minimal bits for an effortless look. If one of the prints is the base for your look, you can keep the second print with an accessory or layering piece such as a scarf. This allows both prints to stand out.

Go full-on print

The head-to-toe print version of this trend is also a great way to pull off this. What this means is you are going to wear the same print, possibly made different by creating different shades and pattern sizes and have it for an entire look. For instance, you can choose animal print and wear it with a matching set that is put together with a pair of boots in a similar print. To tone this down, wear these in varying hues and print sizes, to create some cohesiveness.

Go for the matching sets