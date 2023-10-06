Highlights from Business of Fashion 500 affair

In the radar of high-fashion events, my vision board is filled with dreams of the MET Gala. But the Business of Fashion 500 affair has staked its claim as a standout event in the fashion world and for all the right reasons.

The 2023 edition unfolded at the glamorous Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, drawing a global guest list of fashion’s elite, from designers, models to media moguls, executives, and entrepreneurial trailblazers.

Among the glittering stars who graced the occasion were Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell, Usher Raymond, the stunning Ashley Graham, and Adut Aketch. As the stars paraded down the red carpet, a few fashionistas caught our eye .Here are the standout looks from the night.

Naomi Campbell in Emilio

Pucci

The iconic supermodel chose a multi-coloured ensemble adorned with a tasseled neckline that oozed high-fashion vibes. With her hair elegantly swept back, she let this unconventional masterpiece steal the spotlight. Though it may seem understated for a red carpet, the captivating hues and intricate detail make it a style triumph.

Halima Aden in Alexandre

Vauthier

Halima Aden’s silver sensation, complete with a matching hijab and boots, redefines red carpet style with a bold street-inspired twist. This look isn’t for the faint of heart, and we adore how effortlessly she pulls off this daring ensemble.

Anok Yai

Witness the transformation of the classic trench dress into a forward-thinking red-carpet masterpiece. The deconstructed trench dress gets a touch of sophistication with sheer sleeves, allowing the dress itself to take center stage. Talk about “Minimalism meets high fashion” in this daring outfit.

Aweng Chuol in Alexandre

Vauthier

The one-shoulder couture gown donned by model and artist Aweng Chuol is a captivating black dress moment. The trail sleeve adds a dramatic touch to this sleek look. Paired with a buzzworthy hairdo and black accessories, it’s a monochrome moment we love.