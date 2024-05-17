Museveni names Byakagaba new IGP

President Museveni has appointed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Retired) Abbas Byakagaba as the Inspector General of Police, replacing Mr Martins Okoth Ochola who retired two months ago.

The president also appointed AIGP James Ochaya who has been the Force’s director of Research and Planning as the new deputy Inspector General of Police, replacing Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi, whose contract with the police was supposed to end this month.

Security sources said the president has already communicated to the Police Authority led by Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who has also passed on the information to the police leadership.

The deputy presidential press secretary, Faruk Kirunda, confirmed the development.

“I confirm that H.E. the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF has today appointed Mr Abbas Byakagaba as the new Inspector General of Police replacing IGP Martin Okoth Ochola. Other changes have been effected in the Uganda Police Force,” Mr Kirunda said on Friday.

On May 7, 2024, AIGP (Rtd) Byakagaba handed over the office of the Directorate of Counter Terrorism after his contract ended.

AIGP Byakagaba is a Federal Bureau of Investigations of USA trainee.

A source said several other police directors have been moved, including two soldiers who had been attached to the police. The two senior army officers have been returned to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

AIGP Kaali Ali Fahdi, who has been the head of the Field Force Unit, has been transferred to the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services as the director. He replaces AIGP Josepn Mugisa.

AIGP John Nuwagira, the Director of Operations, has been transferred to FFU as the commander.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Hadijah Namutebi has been moved from the Chief Political Commissariat where she has been acting as the director to the Directorate of Welfare as the acting director.

She has been replaced by SCP Ubaldo Bamunoba.